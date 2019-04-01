Death of Chesterfield pensioner after fall was ‘accident’, inquest finds

The death of a Chesterfield pensioner who died in hospital after he fell down the stairs at his home was an ‘accident’, a coroner concluded.

Malcom Clark, a retired postman from North Wingfield, died at Queens Medical Centre on Thursday, March 21, a documentary inquest at Chesterfield Coroner’s Court heard this afternoon (Monday, April 1).

The 74-year-old had been taken to Chesterfield Royal Hospital on March 13 after he fell down the stairs at his Draycott Road home.

Assistant coroner for Derbyshire Kathryn Hayes said: “Despite transferring to Queens Medical Centre, and appropriate treatment throughout, he deteriorated due to his injuries and end of life care was provided until his death.”

Ms Hayes concluded Mr Clark’s death was ‘accidental’.

The medical causes of his death were given as respiratory failure, trauma brought on from the fall and other complications.

