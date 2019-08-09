Dangerous driver is due to be sentenced after a collision left a motorist with serious injuries

A dangerous driver who admitted causing a head-on collision which left the other motorist with serious injuries has had his case further adjourned.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court originally heard on July 10 how Jerry Wallace, 65, of Laburnham Close, Great Bridgeford, Stafford, was driving a VW Passatt on the A515, at Hartington, when he was involved in a collision during an overtaking manoeuvre.

Pictured is Derby Crown Court.

Prosecuting solicitor Neil Hollett had told the court the defendant went to overtake an HGV in contravention of a solid white lines indicating no-overtaking and he went into a blind dip and there was a vehicle coming in the other direction.

Mr Hollett added that this resulted in a head-on-collision and that resulted in the other female motorist suffering life-threatening injuries.

The other motorist suffered open femur fractures in both thighs and she had to be airlifted to hospital for surgery with broken ribs and a punctured lung, according to Mr Hollett.

Wallace admitted to police he would have been exceeding the speed limit and he had not seen a sign warning him about a dip in the road.

Police confirmed Wallace had expressed remorse and had enquired about the victim.

Wallace, of Laburnham Close, Great Bridgeford, Stafford, pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving after the incident on March 28.

Defence solicitor Rebecca Stanton said Wallace has never previously appeared before court.

Magistrates adjourned the case to allow for a probation report and the case was committed Derby Crown Court for sentencing and it has been further adjourned until August 20.