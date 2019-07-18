Dangerous drink-driver jailed for five years after causing the death of north Derbyshire dad

A drink-driver has been jailed for five years after he admitted killing a pedestrian when he ploughed into him.

Derby Crown Court heard today, July 18, how Blake Kerry, 26, of Rye Crescent, Danesmoor, Chesterfield, pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving of the 61-year-old Julian Fisher.

Pictured is Blake Kerry, 26, of Rye Crescent, Danesmoor, Chesterfield, who has pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.

He also admitted driving with excess alcohol in his system.

The pedestrian died following the collision with a BMW being driven by Kerry on Ashover Road, at Old Tupton, Chesterfield just before 9pm, on Friday, December 7 last year.

Prosecuting barrister Andrew Vout said Mr Fisher lost his life after Kerry had been negotiating a roundabout, had overtaken one vehicle at speed, then collided with another on-coming vehicle before he careered off the road and collided into Mr Fisher.

Pictured is Ashover Road, Tupton.

Mr Fisher was taken to hospital following the incident but sadly died some time later, according to the court.

The court had previously heard that it is not known exactly how fast Kerry was travelling at the time of the collision.

Judge Shaun Smith QC sentenced Kerry to five years in prison and a 10-year driving ban.

The judge said: “There is no price on human life. There never can be.

Pictured is Derby Crown Court.

“Nor can a sentence be measured by revenge.

“Whatever I do will never bring back Mr Fisher for those who loved and continue to love him. I wish it could.”

Defending barrister Raglan Ashton said Kerry has expressed genuine remorse and understands the impact this tragedy has had on both Mr Fisher’s family and his own.