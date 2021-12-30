Damien Bendall, aged 31, has been charged with the murders of 35-year-old Terri Harris, her son John Paul Bennett, 13, her daughter Lacey Bennett, 11 and Lacey’s friend Connie Gent, 11.

Bendall, of Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, is also accused of one count of rape.

Damien Bendall is due at court for another court hearing in the new year (picture: Elizabeth Cook/PA Wire)

He is currently remanded in custody and due to appear at Derby Crown Court on January 4. A provisional trial date of March 1, 2022, has been set.

Bendall was charged after police discovered four bodies at a house in Killamarsh in September.

Terri had recently moved to Killamarsh from Woodhouse in Sheffield, which is where Connie lived with her family.

The three children all attended Outwood Academy City in Stradbroke, Sheffield. Before that they were pupils at Woodhouse West Primary in Woodhouse.