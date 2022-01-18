Damien Bendall: All we know about alleged Killamarsh murders, after today’s court developments
Killamarsh ‘murders’ suspect Damien Bendall’s case has been adjourned.
Bendall was due in court today accused of murdering of 35-year-old Terri Harris, her son John Paul Bennett, 13, her daughter Lacey Bennett, 11 and Lacey’s friend Connie Gent, 11.
But today, the case has been adjourned at Derby Crown Court, and has been relisted. The case is now due back at court on Wednesday, January 26.
Bendall is remanded in custody.
He had originally been expected to appear for a plea hearing today.
A provisional trial date of March 1, 2022, has been set but as yet no pleas have been entered.
Bendall was charged with murder after police discovered four bodies at a house in Killamarsh in September after being called over safety concerns.
Terri, the woman he is accused of killing, had recently moved to Killamarsh with her children from Woodhouse in Sheffield.
Connie still lived in Woodhouse and had been on a sleepover when she died.
John Paul, Lacey and Connie all attended Outwood Academy City in Stradbroke, Sheffield.
Damien Bendall appeared in dock for first time on January 4 this year, when he was produced in person at Derby Crown Court. On that occasion he was unable to enter pleas in court due delayed results of an MRI scan.
The murder charges allege that he killed all four on a day which was between Friday, September 17 and Monday, September 20.
An inquest opening at Chesterfield Coroner's Court previously heard that the four died as a result of a “violent attack”.