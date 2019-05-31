Cyclist taken to hospital with multiple injuries in Clowne hit and run

A cyclist has been taken to hospital after a hit and run in Clowne.

It happened at around 8.20pm last night (Thursday, May 30) at the junction of the A616 and Gapsick Lane.

Picture from Bolsover and Clowne police SNT Facebook page.

A post on the Bolsover and Clowne police SNT Facebook page reads: "A white ford Transit has collided with a cyclist and driven off without stopping.

"The cyclist was taken to hospital for treatment and has received the following injuries a broken clavicle, broken scapula, several broken ribs, a bruised lung, punctured lung and lots of minor abrasions.

"He's in hospital still for observations for possible internal injuries.

"If you saw anything please get in touch."

It happened on Gapsick Lane. Pic: Google Images.

If you have any information call 101. Quote reference number 19000277769.

