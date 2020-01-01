A cyclist was seriously injured in a collision involving five bikes and one car.

The cyclist was one of a number travelling on the main road through Ault Hucknall, between Mansfield and Chesterfield, when they were struck by a white Seat Ibiza yesterday.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash on Ault Hucknall Lane at 12.10pm.

Derbyshire Constabulary said four of the riders received serious but not life-threatening injuries and were taken to Chesterfield Royal Hospital, while another rider, a man in his 50s, suffered potentially life threatening injuries.

He was taken to the Northern General Hospital, Sheffield.

The 19-year-old driver of the Seat was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst over the drug drive limit.

Anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, in particular anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage, should call Derbyshire Constabulary on 101.