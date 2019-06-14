“Cuckooing” victim is spared from jail after she lost control and smashed shop windows

A booze and drug-fuelled woman lost control and smashed windows at two town centre stores after she has been struggling as a victim of “cuckooing” by exploitative drug-dealers.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on June 13 how Margaret Dolly, 54, of Dale Road, Matlock, smashed window sat the Vape Emporium and at Iceland Foods, both at Spring Gardens, Buxton, after she had been boozing and taking drugs.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “Police were notified that there was a female who appeared drunk throwing stones at a shop window.

“An officer saw her walking up Fairfield Road, Buxton, and she was clearly unsteady on her feet and she was arrested and she appeared to have some sort of a rock in her bag and she was drunk.”

The officer received a communication that Vape and Iceland store windows had been damaged and Dolly admitted to the officer that she was responsible.

Dolly told police she was unhappy living away from family and she had been drinking and had taken crack-cocaine and she has felt out of control with her life.

The defendant, who has previous convictions, pleaded guilty to two counts of damage valued at £795 at the Vape Emporium and £843.61 worth of damage at Iceland Foods from June 3.

The probation service stated Dolly has had difficulties moving from one place to another area.

Defence solicitor Kirsten Collins said Dolly is very vulnerable and she has moved from Buxton to Matlock for her own safety.

Dolly has been a victim of “cuckooing”, according to Ms Collins, where drug-dealers force themselves on residents and use their homes as bases.

Ms Collins said Dolly is terrified of the possibility she could go to prison.

She added: “She knows she has to engage and she knows the only way to get out of the trap she’s found herself in is to engage.”

Magistrates sentenced Dolly to a 12 month community order with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

The defendant, who already has over £900 of outstanding fines with the court, was also ordered to pay a nominal £200 compensation.