Cruel horse owners dumped a foal and left it to die in a Derbyshire field

An Inkersall mum has condemned cruel horse owners who dumped a foal in a field and left it to die.

Nicola Dixon was horrified to discover the foal lying in a shelter on a field she rents off Stavely Road yesterday morning (Thursday May 16).

After desperate attempts to save its life over six hours, the poor creature estimated to be about a week old was put to sleep by a vet.

Mum of two Nicola, 44 who rents the field for two horses, said:”We came up to the field at 9.30am and we found the poor thing dumped in one of our shelters.

“We rang the RSPCA and Spire vets came, along with a lady from a horse rescue in Doncaster.

“What can you say - it was awful.

“It’s like dumping a baby.

“We were desperate for help and everyone rallied round to save it .

“The vets gave us advice and then came through - everyone was brilliant .

“It still had a heart beat but the poor thing just shut down. The vet did the best thing and put him to sleep

“If we had got there earlier we may have been able to save it, who knows?

“We did our best.

“Who could do such a thing - there is either a mare out there wondering where her baby has gone or another dead horse.”

More when we have it.