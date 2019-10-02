CPS to review evidence into tragic death of former Derbyshire schoolgirl Amber Peat

The Crown Prosecution Service has confirmed it is reviewing evidence around the death of 13-year-old Amber Peat.

The teenager, whose family had been living in Tibshelf before moving to Mansfield. was found hanged in a small wooded area less than a mile away from her home

She was found three days after she was reported missing, more than four years ago.

Home Office pathologist Dr Frances Hollingbury said Amber had died as a result of hanging and that she died shortly on Saturday, May 13, 2015.

She was found on June 2.

MORE ON THIS STORY: AMBER PEAT: Tragic chapter far from over following death of teenager

Now the Crown Prosecution Service, which is responsible for examining police evidence and decides whether to take criminal proceedings through to court prosecution, is looking into evidence.

A CPS spokesman said: “The evidence provided to us will need to be reviewed in full. A charging decision will be made in due course.”

The spokesman also said that he was not able to disclose the nature of the evidence which is being reviewed.

In an inquest into her death held earlier this year, assistant coroner Laurinder Bower said she could not be sure if Amber intended to kill herself.

At the inquest, Miss Bower said: “My task has been hindered by the lack of information gathered by professionals as to Amber’s thoughts, wishes and feelings.”

The inquest also heard how Amber was seen strangling herself with ties and scarves, but that the incident was not reported “until after her body was found”.

The inquest also found that Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire authorities failed to correctly act on a number of opportunities which could have led to better intervention.

In March, a serious case review recommended improvements should be made by the authorities.