Corrosive substance causes thousands of pounds of damage to two cars in Chesterfield

Police have released CCTV images of two men we would like to trace in connection with an incident where thousands of pounds of damage was caused to two cars in Chesterfield.

A corrosive substance, possibly paint stripper or acid, was poured or rubbed onto the body work of the vehicles parked on Skeldale Drive sometime between 7.15pm and 7.30pm on Thursday 17 October.

The men were seen in the Skeldale Drive and Healaugh Way, and it is thought they may have parked a car on Herriot Drive.

Do you recognise either of the men in these images or have any information which could help with inquiries?

Call 101 and quote the reference number 19*556388 and the name of the officer in the case, PC Mark Webb, in any correspondence.

