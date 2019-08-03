Cordon remains at Bulwell street as murder investigation continues

Detectives are continuing with their investigations after a man died of his injuries following an incident in Bulwell.

A cordon remains in place at the scene of the incident which happened on Spruce Gardens at around 9.50pm last night (Friday, August 2).

A man aged in his 30s was tended to at the scene but was sadly pronounced dead a short time later.

Formal identification has not yet taken place.

Officers are investigating the circumstances and have arrested two men, aged 44 and 53, on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident.

They remain in custody.

Police have increased patrols in Bulwell to provide reassurance to residents.

Enquiries are continuing into the circumstances surrounding the death.

Detective Inspector Justine Wilson, who is leading the investigation, said: “Our investigation is ongoing and we’re urging anyone with any information to come forward.

“We believe this was an isolated incident which involved people who are known to each other. At this time we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

“We’ve increased reassurance patrols in the area and if anyone has any concerns we’d encourage them to speak to one of our friendly officers.

“We have a large team working on this investigation are we are following a number of lines of enquiry.

“If you have any information which could help us with our enquiries please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 1032 of 2 August 2019. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

