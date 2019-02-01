Cordon in place in Derbyshire town following ‘serious police incident’

Police have cordoned off a road in Kirk Hallam following a ‘serious police incident’ in the early hours of this morning, February 1.
Oliver Road is closed between its junction with Westfield Close and Limetree Court.
It is understood access to Ladywood Primary School has been affected due to the cordon.
A post on the Spotted Ilkeston town Facebook page says: “Parents dropping kids at Ladywood will have to go the other way around.”
Derbyshire Police has been contacted for information about why the cordon is in place.
A woman, who didn’t want to be named, said: “I had a knock on the door to say that an elderly woman was on the floor injured and there was blood at around 12.30am but that’s all I know.”
Another resident who did not wish to be named said: “I think police have been here since 12.30am. My son heard some shouting but I don’t know what’s happened.”
More to follow.