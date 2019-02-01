Cordon in place in Derbyshire town following ‘serious police incident’

Police have cordoned off a road in Kirk Hallam following a ‘serious police incident’ in the early hours of this morning, February 1.

Oliver Road is closed between its junction with Westfield Close and Limetree Court.

Photo: Derbyshire Live.

It is understood access to Ladywood Primary School has been affected due to the cordon.

A post on the Spotted Ilkeston town Facebook page says: “Parents dropping kids at Ladywood will have to go the other way around.”

Derbyshire Police has been contacted for information about why the cordon is in place.

A woman, who didn’t want to be named, said: “I had a knock on the door to say that an elderly woman was on the floor injured and there was blood at around 12.30am but that’s all I know.”

Photo: Derbyshire Live.

Another resident who did not wish to be named said: “I think police have been here since 12.30am. My son heard some shouting but I don’t know what’s happened.”

More to follow.