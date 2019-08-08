Convicted thug is jailed after he failed to attend appointments during a suspended prison sentence

A criminal who failed to comply with a community order and a subsequent suspended prison sentence order has been locked-up for 12 weeks.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on August 5 how Anthony George Lowe, 26, of Fern Close, Shirebrook, was originally given a community order in November after he admitted causing damage and two counts of assault but he failed to attend probation appointments.

Pictured is Anthony George Lowe, 26, of Fern Close, Shirebrook, who has been jailed for 12 weeks after he failed to comply with a suspended prison sentence order.

Lowe was subsequently made subject to a suspended prison sentence order but he continued to fail to attend further probation appointments.

He admitted breaching the suspended sentence order in May and June.

Defence solicitor Kirsty Sargent said Lowe suffers from a number of mental health problems and he also breached his court order previously because he was unwell because of his mental health conditions.

She added that anxiety caused Lowe to have a fear of leaving his home address.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

The probation service had been looking at bringing the case back to court as the sick notes dried-up, according to Ms Sargent, while he was still unwell.

Here’s who has appeared before Chesterfield magistrates in our latest round-up from the courts

Ms Sargent said that since Lowe has been made subject to a suspended prison sentence order he has been given medication and been to his GP to help relieve the anxiety which had caused him to miss appointments.

She added that Lowe asks for another opportunity to engage with the probation service now his mental health conditions are under control and he has a stable address.

However, Judge Jonathan Taaffe told Lowe: “You have a record of non-compliance with the court which is staggering. It’s quite clear to me you have no intention to comply with this order.”

He added: “I accept that there are real difficulties in your life but it is no excuse for not complying.”

Judge Taaffe sentenced Lowe to 12 weeks of custody.