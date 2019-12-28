Convicted robber on the loose after fleeing Derbyshire prison

A convicted robber is on the run after fleeing prison – and Derbyshire residents are being asked not to approach him.

Derbyshire Police are urging the public to help trace Leroy Deriggs, 43, who failed to return to Sudbury Prison after day release on December 26.

Leroy Deriggs

The convicted for robbery and failing to surrender to police in January 2019. He was sentenced to 27 months imprisonment.

He is described as black, 5ft 7ins tall and of medium build. He has hazel eyes, short dark hair and was unshaven when last seen. He speaks with a London accent and has a scar above his lip on the left-hand side of his face. He also has an upper gold tooth.

A police spokesman said: “If you have seen Leroy or know where he may be, please do not approach him, instead contact us immediately quoting reference number 903 of 26 December on 101.”