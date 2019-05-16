Convicted murderer escapes from Derbyshire prison

Police are attempting to trace a convicted murderer who has absconded from a Derbyshire prison.

Stephen Archer, 48, who was convicted of murder in 1993, absconded from Sudbury open prison yesterday.

He is described as white, 5ft 10ins tall and of slight build. He has a shaved head, blue eyes and has a cross tattoo on the inside of his right forearm and a dagger tattoo on his left forearm.

Archer is believed to have links to Nottingham and Lancashire.

Members of the public are asked not to approach Archer, but to dial 999 immediately if they see him.