A convict who absconded from a Derbyshire prison has been arrested.

Police issued an appeal when Rees Adamson failed to return to HMP Sudbury after being granted day release on Wednesday, October 2.

Do not approach him if you see him- call the police.

Adamson was convicted of GBH at Birmingham Crown Court in March 2015.

He was arrested in Birmingham on suspicion of escaping lawful custody.

Police thanked everyone who shared the appeal to find him.