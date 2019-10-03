Convict on the run from Derbyshire prison

Police are 'urgently' appealing for information on the whereabouts of a convict who has absconded from a Derbyshire prison.

Rees Adamson failed to return to HMP Sudbury after being granted day release on Wednesday, October 2.

Adamson was convicted of GBH at Birmingham Crown Court in March 2015.

It is understood that he may be in the Birmingham area.

He is described as white, 5ft 10ins tall and of slim build. He has short dark hair and was clean shaven when least seen.

If you have seen Rees, or know of his whereabouts, call 101 quoting reference number 794 of October 2.

