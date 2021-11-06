Robert Shannon-Smith left HMP Sudbury on Friday , November 5, Derbyshire Police are reporting.

The 28-year-old was convicted at Wolverhampton Crown Court in June 2016 for the production and supply of cannabis, the supply of cocaine and for possessing an offensive weapon.

He is described as white, 6ft 1ins tall and with blue eyes, dark brown hair and a full beard.

Robert Shannon Smith

Derbyshire Police say “He has links to Birmingham and the West Midlands, including Solihull and Redditch and previously lived in Nottinghamshire.

“If you have seen Smith or know where he may be, contact us via the following methods quoting reference 546 of November 5.”