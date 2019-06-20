Container blaze near Chesterfield required crews from three fire stations

Fire engines from three Derbyshire stations were at the scene of a container fire in Duckmanton this morning.

The firefighters were called to the scene at Markham Road at 11.45am today (June 20) after a blaze started in a container at the site.

Markham Road, Duckmanton.

Crews from Bolsover and Staveley attended the scene, while a water carrier from Clay Cross was also in attendance.

A fire service spokesman said: "Crews from Bolsover and Staveley were called to a container fire at Markham Road, Duckmanton.

"Firefighters used four breathing apparatus, two main jets and two hose reel jets with further support from the Clay Cross water carrier.

"The incident has now been handed back to site."