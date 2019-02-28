Concerns raised as youths 'intimidate' and 'make threats' towards Inkersall health centre staff

Groups of youths have been intimidating and making threats towards health centre staff.

The concerning incidents have taken place outside Inkersall Family Health Centre when 'fearful' staff have been locking up the site, forcing them to call the police.

Stock image.

Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust said that 'violence, intimidation and threats' towards will not be tolerated and that the incidents are not 'isolated' and that anti-social behaviour has been worse and more frequent.

The Trust is working with police and other agencies, including secondary schools, to counter the problem.

Dr Peter Scriven, divisional director for Royal Primary Care Chesterfield, said: "We are experiencing a significant increase in intimidating and anti-social behaviour from groups of youths who congregate around our Inkersall premises at closing time. On one occasion two female members of staff had to dial 999 for police assistance in securing the building and leaving the site. This is not just nuisance behaviour, but, behaviour that frightens and impacts our staff, patients and local residents.

“The Trust takes the safety of its staff very seriously. We are reviewing CCTV footage and in consultation with the police considering how we can best protect our staff as they work to keep our patients well.”