Concerns grow for missing Chesterfield woman last seen at hospital

Police are growing 'increasingly concerned' for a Chesterfield woman who does not appear to have returned home after leaving hospital.

Michelle Ashton has not been seen by her friends and family, one of whom reported her missing yesterday afternoon, Saturday, October 12.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Polcie said: "Michelle, 35, is white with long brown hair. We have released a picture of what she was wearing when she left hospital – a mustard coloured coat, black patterned skirt, black tights and brown shoes."

Anyone who has any information about their whereabouts is asked to contact Derbyshire police on the 101 number with reference 969 of October 12 or click here to contact officers online.