Concerns for safety of missing 16-year-old from Derbyshire
A teenage girl has gone missing from Derbyshire, sparking concerns for her safety.
Courtney Barrowcliffe, from Swadlincote, was last seen in the Linton area at around 10pm on Monday, June 7.
Enquiries have been ongoing to find the missing 16-year-old, but Derbyshire Constabulary say they are growing concerned for her safety and are now appealing to the public for their help in finding her.
Courtney is around 5ft 2ins tall, white and has long straight brown hair.
Police say she may also be wearing make-up, and that she has links to the Long Eaton and Nottingham city centre areas.
Anyone with any information about Courtney’s whereabouts is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the non-emergency methods below, including reference 196-080621:
Facebook– send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter– direct message the Debryshire Constabulary contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website– complete the online contact form via derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.
Phone – call the force on 101.