Collisions and concerns in Chesterfield leads to more police patrols

Chesterfield police officers are to increase patrols and road safety checks on Whitecotes Lane following community concerns and a number of recent collisions.

Police patrols, checks and the Casualty Reduction and Enforcement Support Team (CREST) will be bringing their mobile speed safety camera to the road.

PC Chris Latham, who is leading the initiative, said: “There have been a number of recent collisions on the road during the New Year period, and people have also told us that they are concerned about speeding and safety.

“We will be increasing the police presence in the area, and the mobile safety cameras will also be visiting, to remind drivers to drive safely, legally and with respect for other road users, carry out enforcement when necessary and offer reassurance to the community.”

Derbyshire Constabulary released a series of six short videos, titled ‘Geared Up’, which focused on a number of different driver distractions to help raise awareness of some of the road safety issues facing the county as a whole.

Each episode features Sam Reardon, an Ashbourne-based professional racing driver, who is given a series of challenges designed to test his abilities while avoiding obstacles on a closed test drive circuit and show just how dangerous distractions can be.

The challenges included wearing so called ‘beer goggles’, texting on a mobile phone, and changing the CD while driving.