Cigarettes, alcohol and parcels stolen in Chesterfield shop raid

Derbyshire Police has issued an appeal after a shop on Moorland View Road in Walton was broken into.

A number of cigarettes, alcohol and parcels were stolen at the raid, which happened on Tuesday, January 22 between 12.10am and 12.34am.

Cleveland Police put out the appeal yesterday

If you have any information which may assist with our enquiries, get in touch with Derbyshire Constabulary using 101.

Please quote the reference number 19*34735 and the name of the officer in the case, DC Gavin Hooton in any correspondence.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.