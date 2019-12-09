Christmas drink-drive warning event at Derbyshire's East Midlands Designer Outlet

Shoppers in Derbyshire have been given a Christmas warning - don’t get wrecked.

Police officers, firefighters and paramedics have been highlighting the dangers posed by drink and drug driving at the East Midlands Designer Outlet in South Normanton.

Chief constable Peter Goodman, of Derbyshire Police, front left, and deputy chief fire officer Rick Roberts, of Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service, front right, with members of Police, fire and ambulance service at the launch of the Don't Get Wrecked campaign.

The emergency services joined forces to share their first-hand accounts of dealing with the aftermath of such offences for the launch of the Don’t Get Wrecked festive drink-drive campaign.

A wrecked car and the life-saving equipment used in such incidents were on display to highlight the potential consquences.

Sergeant Adam Shipley, from Derbyshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit, said: “Anyone who gets behind the wheel while intoxicated is gambling with their own, and every other road users’, life.

“The decision to get behind the wheel is one so easily avoided, but people still believe the worst will never happen to them.

The launch of the Don't Get Wrecked Christmas drink and drug-drive awareness campaign.

“Christmas is a time for family and no mother, father, wife, husband or child should have to hear that their loved one is never coming home as a result of the actions of one selfish individual.

“Our hope is all those that have seen and spoken with officers and our colleagues will take that message and pass it to their friends and family and, hopefully, make someone stop and think when they have been on a night out.

“So if you are going out this Christmas and New Year and having a drink, then book a taxi, get a lift or find another way of getting home.”

Station Manager Kevin Page, of Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “We know people will be going out and celebrating, but we also know, and all too often see the consequences of driving under the influence of drink, or drugs.

“Our messages is therefore quite simple, Don’t Get Wrecked.

“If you’re planning to party, ensure you have a designated driver, or get a taxi booked.”

Samantha Westwell, East Midlands Ambulance Service Derbyshire ambulance operations manager, said: "These events are an excellent way for us to demonstrate what happens in the aftermath of serious road traffic collisions, and the decisions we can make as drivers and passengers to prevent such incidents."