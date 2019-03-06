Children’s swing vandalised days after being installed at Derbyshire play park

A brand new children’s swing seat at a play area in Kirk Hallam has been vandalised just

days after being installed.

The basket swing seat, which cost more than £900, will now have to be replaced after ‘mindless’ vandals tore the roping from it at Godfrey Drive Play Area.

The swing seat has been particularly popular because more than one child could use it at once and it is suitable for some children with disabilities.

However the damage is so severe that it will have to be replaced.

Councillor Mike Wallis, lead member for culture and leisure at Erewash Borough Council, said: “It is always very disappointing when something like this happens.

“We are proud of our parks and play areas and it is a shame that some people feel the need to ruin them for those who get enjoyment out of them.

“I would urge anyone who has any information about who is responsible for this mindless vandalism to let the police or council know.”

The incident took place between Saturday, March 2 and Sunday, March 3.

Anyone with information about the damage should contact Derbyshire police on 101.

Or call Crimestoppers, anonymously and in confidence, on 0800 555 111 quoting crime reference number 190000113446.

You can also contact Erewash Borough Council’s Neighbourhood Warden Service on 0115 907 2244 or email them at n.warden@erewash.gov.uk