Child's changing table damaged for third time in an Eyam toilet block

Derbyshire Police are appealing for information after a child’s changing table is damaged for the third time.

The recent incident took place between Sunday, September 1, after 4.30pm and Monday, September 2, before 11:30am at Hawkhill Road toilet block in Eyam.

Police officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed or may have any CCTV in the area which could help with enquires.

If you can help with enquires please contact the police on one of the below contact methods quoting reference number 19000469435.

• Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

• Twitter – direct message contact centre on @DerPolContact

• Website – complete the online contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

• Phone – call 101