Chesterfield woman's warning after bank scam attempt

A concerned Wingerworth woman is urging people to be aware of a new bank scam.

The 54-year-old woman, who declined to be named, received a letter, purportedly from NatWest, saying it had sent her a cheque three months ago – but was concerned she had not paid it in.

The letter Pauline Minshull received.

In the letter, the bank says it will reissue the cheque – or pay it directly into the customer’s bank account, if they supply certain details and documentation.

She said: “It was on proper headed paper. but in monochrome, not colour – that’s what raised my awareness.

“It said they had written to me on September 5 with a cheque for £19.24, for a refund.”

She said the letter said the money was for fees incorrectly charged on a closed credit card.

The woman said: “It had me going for about two seconds, when it should have got me at all.

“I’m just worred about other people might just think ‘the bank has written to me and I could have another £20 to spent on the kids at Christmas’.”

She said she spoke to NatWest, who confirmed it was a new scam, and has since reported it to Action Fraud, the national fraud and cyber crime reporting centre.

“It said they had written to me on September 5 with a cheque for £19.24, for a refund.”

She said the letter said the money was for fees incorrectly charged on a closed credit card.

She said: “It had me going for about two seconds, when it should have got me at all.

“I’m just worred about other people might just think ‘the bank has written to me and I could have another £20 to spent on the kids at Christmas’.”

She said she spoke to NatWest, who confirmed it was a new scam, and has since reported it to Action Fraud, the national fraud and cyber crime reporting centre.

An Action Fraud spokesman said: “We are aware of methods whereby fraudsters attempt to scam an individual by purporting to be from an organisation, such as the bank or local council, and claiming that they’re owed money through a refund.

A common method we see is fraudsters pretending to be from HMRC and claiming that the person is owed a tax refund.

“We urge people to be vigilant of unsolicited letters, calls texts or social media messages that ask for personal or financial details, and not to automatically click on the links in unexpected emails.

“Legitimate organisations will never contact you out of the blue and ask for your personal details, PIN, card details, or full banking passwords. Your bank or the police will never ask you to transfer money out of your account, or ask you to hand over cash for safe-keeping.”