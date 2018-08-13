Chesterfield woman found not guilty of murder

A Chesterfield woman has been found not guilty of murdering a man at a house party.

A Derby Crown Court trial recently heard how Jade Grant, 26, of Chiltern Close, Loundsley Green, allegedly stabbed 32-year-old Leon Pirdue to death with a steak knife in her kitchen.

Leon Pirdue.

According to the court, Ms Grant had been at a party at Old Whittington Social Club and returned home with friends for an after-party and Mr Pirdue, of Newbold, arrived in the early hours of September 17 last year.

The trial heard Ms Grant and Mr Pirdue subsequently started arguing after he accused her of spreading rumours about him cheating on his girlfriend.

Prosecuting barrister Michael Auty QC claimed that Ms Grant confessed to a paramedic that she had killed Mr Pirdue and that she was going to prison.

Ms Grant, who denied murder, later claimed to police that Mr Pirdue attacked her and she had been knocked unconscious.

She stated that she had no recollection of how he had been wounded and she had woken to find him on top of her.

The jury was asked to consider whether Ms Grant acted in self-defence or that the stabbing may not have been committed by her or it was accidental.

This afternoon, Derby Crown Court confirmed that the jury found Ms Grant not guilty of murder.