Chesterfield serial thief stole over £120 of toiletries and air fresheners from Co-op

Joanna Mulvey, 35, raided a Chesterfield Co-op store on two separate occasions - however the goods were never recovered.

Prosecutor Becky Allsop told how Mulvey - who has 14 previous theft offences on her record - described being “in a bad place” at the time of the thefts in April.

They were committed while she was subject of post-sentence supervision after being jailed in October.

Mulvey, of Newbold Court, Chesterfield, admitted two counts of theft

Ms Allsop added that in a police interview the defendant said she was “extremely sorry for what she had done”.

A probation officer added Mulvey now recognised she needed to “put her words into action with regards to her post-sentence supervision”.

She was handed a 12-month community order with a six-month drug rehabilitation requirement and 10 rehabilitation activity sessions and ordered to pay £124.90 compensation.