Dr Tom Burton is accused of unlawful racial discrimination by repeatedly referring to a colleague, known as Dr A for the tribunal, as a “donkey s******” before allegedly victimsing the complainant by raising his own complaint about Dr A’s conduct.

A panel convened by the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service has heard, in evidence, that the comments came “amid a culture of profane banter” at the hospital’s emergency department.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As previously reported, Dr A said he had been working nights on November 24 when staff had “irrelevant small talk”. He said “out of nowhere” Dr Burton had turned to him and said “I heard Mexicans s*** donkeys” and Dr A responded “I hear the English s*** sheep”.

The allegations relate to Dr Burton's time at Chesterfield Royal Hospital

This account was corroborated by another doctor who provided witness evidence. Tom Day, representing Dr Burton, said: “There is no dispute that Dr Burton made these comments, and there is no dispute that they were linked to race or ethnicity. There is also no dispute that (these comments) upset Dr A. But it is undoubtedly complicated by the fact the culture in the emergency department was one of profane banter.”

Mr Day said Dr A had “never expressed unwillingness to engage in this banter” and that Dr Burton’s comments had “all the hallmarks of mickey-taking or ribbing… but it’s quite clear he never intended to engage in racist behaviour”.

The tribunal also heard that, two days later, Dr A and Dr Burton were once again working on shift when Dr Burton approached the complainant informing him he put a label on his bottle reading ‘donkey s******’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Burton admits that both incidents took place but denies they were racially motivated or designed to create a hostile working environment - he says the comments were simply a “clumsy joke”.

Mr Day said Dr Burton had simply “attempted a joke” and that he was “not a man of great social skills” and “prone to put his foot in”.

He added: “It would be positively mad for (Dr Burton) to engage in racist abuse in the middle of the day, for no reason, in front of colleagues.”

The tribunal has heard there was a “culture of banter” at the hospital at the time the comments were made and the complainant accepted another member of staff would call him “speedy Gonzales”. He told the panel this was “very different” to the comments made by Dr Burton and did not “attack (his) culture”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Burton conceded he was “shocked” by his own comments and Kathyrn Johnson, for the NMC, said: “even if there was that issue or that culture, you can conclude the comments attributed to Dr Burton did cross the line. Dr Burton says they were extreme and he was shocked (so) you can conclude that those comments certainly weren’t the norm.”

A doctor who gave evidence in support of Dr Burton suggested the comments were “playground” and that Dr Burton and Dr A had “wandered into a lewd conversation”.

When asked why he had raised a formal complaint, Dr A said: “Once is fine, twice you can let it pass but being paraded as a donkey s****** is a step too far.

“Mexicans do not sleep with donkeys - nothing could be further from the truth. I have heard lots of stereotypes - that we are lazy, that we wear ponchos - but (this comment) was attacking my ethnicity. It was humiliating.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Day said there were seven reasons that could “prove Dr Burton hadn’t intended to be racist”; the first being that Dr Burton had worked with colleagues, and been friends with people from, “all different backgrounds". He added that there was no trigger to the events and “all witnesses were of the view that the comments were an attempt at a joke”.

When asked about his motivations behind labelling the bottle, Dr Burton told the tribunal that he hadn’t intended to ‘include Dr A in the joke’ and it was meant to ‘only be heard and received’ by those in the immediate vicinity as he labelled the bottle.

This differed from his written witness statement in which Dr Burton attempted to downplay the allegations as a misconstrued or poorly worded joke. When Kathryn Johnson, representing the NMC, quizzed him about this inconsistency he reverted back to the version of events presented by his witness statements.

Ms Johnson told the panel: “The fact he has changed his evidence from his statement to his (in-person) evidence and then back to his statement does significantly affect his credibility.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She contrasted this to Dr A’s evidence which had ‘remained consistent’ since he first raised a formal complaint in December 2020.

In respect of the allegations of victimisation, the panel heard that Dr Burton had sought to ‘collect evidence’ to support his concerns that Dr A was working too many hours at a number of different NHS trusts.

Dr A contests this was a direct retaliation to the formal complaint lodged by Dr A.

Dr Burton had previously said he was not “team gossip or rumour mill” and that he said he was presenting “serious issues regarding the professionalism and probity of (Dr A)” after concerns from others had been raised with him “spontaneously”. An internal hospital investigation found the concerns were unfounded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad