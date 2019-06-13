Chesterfield roadshow to help crime victims access help

A new roadshow is arriving in Clay Cross later this month to help victims of crime access vital support services to promote their recovery.

Hundreds of people have already benefitted from the CORE tour which promotes the many pathways of help available for victims of domestic abuse, child sexual exploitation, hate crime, antisocial behaviour and other crimes.

The latest stop, which will be attended by Derbyshire PCC Hardyal Dhindsa, will be outside Clay Cross Medical Centre in Bridge Street on Friday, June 28, between 10am and 2pm. There will be another road show, at a venue to be confirmed, in the Derbyshire Dales on July 26. Users self-refer themselves online for help without ever reporting a crime to the police.