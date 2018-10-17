Chesterfield residents warned of new phone scam

Residents have been warned not to fall for a scam caller who claims to be from Chesterfield Borough Council.

People have reported that the caller claims to be from the council and asked for bank details in order to process a refund on your council tax.

This is a scam call and residents should not give their bank details to the caller.

In a Facebook post, the council said: "People have reported receiving a call from someone claiming to be from the council and asking for bank details to give a refund on council tax.

"Please be aware, this is a scam.

"Please do not give bank information to cold callers."