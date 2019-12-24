Chesterfield police issue Christmas message and plea urging people not to drink and drive

Leading Chesterfield police officer Chief Inspector Glenn Hoggard has issued a Christmas message to people in the town.

Chief Insp Hoggard said: “As 2019 nears its conclusion it is only right that we cast our minds back to the events of the year.

Chief Inspector Glenn Hoggard.

“The incident that I am sure will live long in the memory was the Whaley Bridge evacuation in early August. Officers from across the force worked day and night to save the town after heavy rain badly damaged the dam wall.

“With the help of hundreds of colleagues from partner agencies, a couple of RAF Chinook helicopters and the steadfast support of the local community a disaster of unprecedented proportions was able to be averted.

“Heavy rain once again caused serious issues for the north of county – tragically claiming the life of former High Sheriff Annie Hall. Her family and friends remain in our thoughts at this festive period – along with all those who lost loved ones during 2019.

“As you head off for a well-deserved break over the festive period the officers and staff of Derbyshire Constabulary will continue to be on call 24 hours a day to help ensure your safety.

“My last plea – as you will have no doubt seen with the incredibly moving drink-drive campaign featuring two brothers killed by a drink driver – is to make sure that you, or anyone else you know, are not tempted to get behind the wheel drunk.

“Make it a time to remember for all the right reasons and have a wonderful Christmas and New Year.”