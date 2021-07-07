Chesterfield police appeal to reunite stolen bikes with their owners

Police are appealing to reunite stolen bikes with their owners after they were recovered in Chesterfield.

By Alana Roberts
Wednesday, 7th July 2021, 9:28 am
Police in Chesterfield are trying to reunite the last suspected stolen bike and bike frame with their owners

A total of six bikes, which police believe to be stolen, were recently seized at a property in Grangewood.

Officers from Chesterfield Safer Neighbourhood Team said four of the bikes are now back with their rightful owners.

However, they are still searching to reunite the last suspected stolen bike and bike frame.

Police in Chesterfield are trying to reunite the last suspected stolen bike and bike frame with their owners

If anyone has any information regarding the items call Derbyshire police on 101, quoting reference number 21*363671.

