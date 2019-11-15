Chesterfield pervert found with 150,000 sick child abuse images on his computers

A Chesterfield paedophile tried to claim he received no sexual gratification from watching the 150,000 sick child abuse images found on his computers.

But a judge told married father-of-two Wayne Davenport he “did not accept that for one moment” as he spared him an immediate prison sentence.

Wayne Davenport, of Chesterfield, hid his face outside court. Photo courtesy of the Derby Telegraph.

Derby Crown Court heard how the films and images the police discovered showed girls as young as eight being sexually attacked.

More than 1,000 of them were the most serious Category A which showed the worst type of abuse, including adults abusing young girls in the most horrific way.

And the 52-year-old, who has terminal cancer, admitted he viewed the hideous abuse “at least every other day”.

Handing Davenport a 15-month jail term, suspended for two years, Judge Jonathan Bennett said: “I can’t recall a case for a long time where there were so many images.

“There were 151,636, the prosecution tells me and just over 1,000 were of the worst category.

“It is just unbelievable.

“These offences are bad enough when they involve children aged 13 or 14, but some of these were in the eight to 10 years old group.

“You had developed an obsession, an addiction to child pornography and I do not accept for one moment you did not get any sexual gratification from this.

“This is not just you sitting in your living room watching them every day or every other day, these are real children being abused.”

Laura Pitman, prosecuting, said police raided Davenport’s address in South Street North, Chesterfield, at 7am on November 28, 2018, after receiving information that indecent images of children were being downloaded from there.

She said his electronic devices were seized and analysed and 921 images, of which 145 were films, of the most serious Category A were discovered, 660 Category B, which included 40 movies and an astounding 150,055 Category C, of which 139 were films.

Miss Pitman said another 9,667 images or films were found in an “inaccessible” location on his hard drive.

And on a separate drive, files were found which included Davenport using search terms including “10-year-old Nicole”.

Miss Pitman said: “In interview, he admitted the offences fully, saying he downloaded the images, sometimes saving them, then deleting them using a program.

“He said he viewed them every day or every other day and that he did not get any sexual gratification from them and was just curious.

“He said he had a problem and wanted to go to court and get help.”

Davenport pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images of children.

Martin Liddiard, for Davenport, said his client has been diagnosed with myeloma - blood cancer – which he said was terminal and that he is currently going through bouts of chemotherapy.

He said he is due to undergo a new bout of chemotherapy in December followed by three weeks in hospital.

As well as the suspended sentence, Davenport was placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years and was handed a 10-year sexual harm prevention order.

Speaking after sentencing, a spokesman for the NSPCC said: “In each of the sickening images and videos that Davenport downloaded, children are being subjected to unimaginable abuse - the effects of which can last into adulthood.

“By searching for and downloading such disgusting material, Davenport has only fuelled the demand for an industry that trades on the pain and suffering of vulnerable children.

“The NSPCC is calling on tech giants and law enforcement agencies to rid the web of indecent images.”

Anyone with concerns about a child can call the NSPCC Helpline on 0808 800 5000 while children can call Childline 24/7, free and confidentially on 0800 1111.