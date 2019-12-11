Chesterfield mum conned more than £1000 from 'vulnerable, elderly lady'

A carer who duped more than £1000 out of a vulnerable elderly Chesterfield woman has been told she could face prison.

Joelle Foster, aged 34, of Wimborne Crescent, Newbold, worked for the 89-year-old as a carer through November last year, Chesterfield Magistrates’ Court was told on Tuesday, December 10.

Chesterfield Magistrates' Court where Joelle Foster appeared

On three occasions throughout the month, Foster went to a cashpoint at a Tesco store in the town to withdraw £200 for the old lady.

But on November 21 and 28, 2018, Foster withdrew an additional £300 on both occasions, and on November 30, a further £500.

And on November 19, 2019, Foster withdrew the £200 as usual, and pocketed £50, telling woman that no more was available from the machine at that time.

Prosecuting, Michael Treharne, said: “The lady in question had a clear idea of the money, but both her and her daughter were under the impression that the maximum that could be drawn on the card on a daily basis was £200.”

The court was told that Fostor had a similar conviction for a similar matter from October 2018, when she had removed £60 from safe belonging to another elderly client.

For this she had been given a period of unpaid work, the court was told.

Defending, David Gittins, said that at the time of the offences, Foster had recently given birth to her third child and was suffering from postnatal depression.

Mr gittins added: “We have a six-week window where all of these offences took place.”

He said that the elderly victim had subsequently been compensated by her bank.

Foster admitted three counts of fraud and one of theft.

Adjourning the case until January 8 for medical and probation reports, District Judge Jonathan Taaffe said: “This is an incredibly serious matter and it is clear to me that you have targeted elderly and vulnerable victims, and the court has to make it clear that those who prey on the elderly and vulnerable will be sent to prison.”

He warned Foster that she faces a prison sentence, but has not yet decided whether to suspend that sentence.