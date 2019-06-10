Chesterfield MP 'very concerned' about anti-social behaviour and vandalism in Inkersall and Staveley

Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins says he is 'very concerned' about anti-social behaviour and vandalism in Inkersall and Staveley

It comes after a recent meeting he held with police, business holders and council officers.

Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins is demanding action to stop anti-social behaviour in Inkersall and Staveley.

Complaints have been made by residents, customers and businesses in and around Inkersall shops and Staveley Miners Welfare Football Club regarding bad behaviour, vandalism and intimidation from groups of young people.

Mr Perkins said: “I am very concerned that people feel unsafe here and it is clear this intimidation is from a small number of people moving from one area to another.

"There are steps that must be taken, and I will be pushing for CCTV, better lighting and more police presence. However, it is also important to ensure that these people are given opportunities to engage constructively and there are alternative choices available for them. There are increasing number of activities specifically targeted at engaging teenagers in this area, such as extreme wheels and skateboarding. Staveley has received injections of investment and has fantastic facilities like the miners welfare football club, which we need to ensure is protected for the many people who use it and can continue to be proud of."

He added: The meetings that took place were productive and there are a number of steps that must be taken, which I hope will alleviate the problems. We will continue to monitor this situation and hope to see an urgent improvement to the situation.”