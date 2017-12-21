Chesterfield man wanted in connection with burglary in Sheffield

Police are searching for a Chesterfield man wanted in connection with a burglary in Sheffield.

Officers want to speak to Ray Junior Boston, 30, of Old Whittington, after a house in the Waterthorpe area of Sheffield was broken into and a number of items were stolen.

Police believe Boston also has links to Derbyshire and are asking anyone who knows where he is, or where he might be staying to contact them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 54 of 29 November 2017. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.