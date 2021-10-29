Chesterfield man filmed woman in shower with motion detection camera

George Dixon, 26, captured up to 10 five-minute clips of the woman showering.

A trial at Chesterfield Magistrates’ Court heard Dixon hid the £30 camera in a bathroom to capture the footage of the woman, whom prosecutor Bill Taylor said Dixon described as a friend.

Dixon began filming her with the camera after they started arguing and “grew apart”.

Although admitting to being “sexually aroused” when viewing the footage, Dixon claimed he only filmed the woman in order to hear her private conversations.

Dixon claimed his motivation was not sexual gratification, but wanting to know what she was saying behind his back.

However Judge Jonathan Taaffe, finding Dixon guilty of voyeurism, said his actions were a “gross invasion of privacy”.

He said: “I’m satisfied the purpose was to obtain sexual gratification.”

Judge Taaffe said the “mechanics” of the offence had already been admitted by the defendant but his “point of dispute” had been his intentions.

The judge said: “Your case is that you did it in some way to bring you closer because you have a type of personality trait and feel effectively abandoned."

He added: “There can be only one explanation for placing a camera in a bathroom where you knew the lady concerned would take a shower.

“The glaring reality in this is you wanted a sexual relationship with (the victim) that was not going to happen.”

Giving evidence in court, 26-year-old Dixon said: “After the first time I did it, I felt closer to her by seeing her in that state because I felt I knew more about her - so it was repeated.

“Because I felt I needed to know everything about her I felt like seeing her in that state...I didn’t know what she looked like without clothes on."

Dixon’s solicitor Karl Meakin told the court how a psychiatrist had assessed Dixon as having “a tendency to develop extreme relationships” and “trying to avoid abandonment”.

He said he also presented as someone with traits consistent with a borderline personality disorder.

Dixon, formerly of Chesterfield but now living in Westwick Crescent, Sheffield, will be sentenced in December.