Chesterfield man convicted of criminal damage – for breaking a police desk pen

A Chesterfield man who ripped off a desk pen at a police station has been convicted of criminal damage.

Kristian Harrison had been arrested after making threats at Derby bus station, where he was angry at a 30p charge to use its toilets.

A court heard he was carted off by police after he threatened to stab and punch two security guards.

The 33-year-old had also tried to damage a barrier and sign - and vowed to “c**p on the floor” if he wasn’t allowed free access to the facilities.

Once in custody, his aggression continued and he yanked out a pen chained to a police desk.

Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court heard how Harrison, who has Asperger syndrome, carried out his actions while on a community order.

The 33-year-old pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour and criminal damage.

He was handed an electronic tag for his actions.

Rosanna McDaid, prosecuting, read out a statement from one of the security staff at the station.

It read: “He (Harrison) said he didn’t want to pay the 30 pence (for the toilet) and said he was going to c**p on the floor.

“Two or three minutes later we saw him kick the barrier really hard. No damage was caused.

“He said I will stab you and punched the skylink case.”

The court heard how the guards believed he was trying to cause damage, but did not succeed.

Harrison was eventually pulled to the floor by one of the security staff. Police came to arrest him and he was taken to St Mary’s Wharf station.

Ms McDaid said: “When he was asked about why he was at the station he said wanted to catch a bus to Chesterfield.

“When asked what he thought how the public would feel, he said they would be upset.

“He threatened to stab someone, but he didn’t really mean it.

“In relation to the pen, he said it was a deliberate action.”

Charles Clark, mitigating, said that Harrison, of Kirkstone Road, Newbold, Chesterfield, had Asperger’s and that he had acted in a “immature and foolish manner”.

He said: “He didn’t have a weapon with him.

“He did make silly comments about stabbing a security guard. He had no intention to do so and he doesn’t carry weapons.

“He does accept he caused upset and distress to them.”

Magistrates decided to keep Harrison’s community order running and handed him a three month curfew between 7pm and 7am.

He also had to pay costs of £85 and an £85 victim surcharge, taking his total to pay to £170.