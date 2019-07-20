Chesterfield man charged with murder after alleged assault victim dies

A man has been charged with the alleged murder of a Chesterfield man following an incident last month.



Jordan Maltby, 26, of Gloucester Road, Chesterfield will appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court today, July 20.

On Thursday, June 27, Phillip Allen, 47, was allegedly assaulted on Birchover Court, Highfield Lane, in Chesterfield.

He was taken to hospital with head injuries where he remained until he died on Wednesday, July 17.

A 27-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of murder and has now been released on bail.

If you have any information which may assist police with their enquiries, quote the reference number 19000333851 in any correspondence.

Call 101, or send a private message via Facebook, Twitter or the Derbyshire Constabulary website.