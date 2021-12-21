Chesterfield man charged with drink driving after early morning car crash
A Chesterfield man has been charged with drink driving after an early morning car crash.
Tuesday, 21st December 2021, 8:32 am
Officers were called to reports of a collision on Springfield Avenue, Brampton, at around 1am on Monday, December 20.
At the scene they found a Vauxhall Astra van had hit a Seat Leon, which had then been pushed into a Renault Grand Modus.
Michael Singlehurst has been charged with drink driving in connection with the incident and has been released on unconditional bail.
The 36-year-old, of Brook Yard, Chesterfield, is due to appear at Northern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on January 10, 2022.