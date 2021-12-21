Chesterfield man charged with drink driving after early morning car crash

A Chesterfield man has been charged with drink driving after an early morning car crash.

By Alana Roberts
Tuesday, 21st December 2021, 8:32 am

Officers were called to reports of a collision on Springfield Avenue, Brampton, at around 1am on Monday, December 20.

At the scene they found a Vauxhall Astra van had hit a Seat Leon, which had then been pushed into a Renault Grand Modus.

Read More

Read More
Court date for Chesterfield man charged with drink-driving

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The damaged Seat Leon pictured in the aftermath of the crash on Springfield Avenue, Brampton

Michael Singlehurst has been charged with drink driving in connection with the incident and has been released on unconditional bail.

The 36-year-old, of Brook Yard, Chesterfield, is due to appear at Northern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on January 10, 2022.

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.