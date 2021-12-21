Chesterfield man charged with drink driving after early morning car crash

Officers were called to reports of a collision on Springfield Avenue, Brampton, at around 1am on Monday, December 20.

At the scene they found a Vauxhall Astra van had hit a Seat Leon, which had then been pushed into a Renault Grand Modus.

The damaged Seat Leon pictured in the aftermath of the crash on Springfield Avenue, Brampton

Michael Singlehurst has been charged with drink driving in connection with the incident and has been released on unconditional bail.

The 36-year-old, of Brook Yard, Chesterfield, is due to appear at Northern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on January 10, 2022.