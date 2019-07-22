Chesterfield man charged with dangerous driving after incident on M1 in Derbyshire

A Chesterfield man has been charged after an incident on the M1 in Derbyshire.

An officer reported that a blue Nissan 350z failed to stop on the southbound carriageway of the motorway at junction 29 at12.50pm on Monday.

The vehicle stopped a short time later and officers arrested the male driver on suspicion of dangerous driving.

Richard Hill, 41, of Hady Crescent, Chesterfield, has since been charged with dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance.

He has been bailed to appear at Chesterfield magistrates' court on August 5.