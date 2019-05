A Chesterfield man has called Derbyshire Police to "pick him up" after his sister locked him out of the house.

Police Contact Centre has spoken out since the call to remind people to only call 999 in emergencies.

Police Contact Centre has spoken out since the call

The call came into the centre yesterday.

A contact centre spokesman said: "A male in Chesterfield called saying that he needs "pick up" because his sister has locked him out of the house."

The spokesman then added that the force is not a free taxi service.