Chesterfield man 'bombarded woman with over 70 phone calls in a night', court hears

A Chesterfield man has been remanded in custody after breaching his bail conditions by contacting his former partner.

Jay Frisby, aged 27, of North Wingfield Road, Grassmoor, admitted breaching his bail conditions, as well as harassment and criminal damage, when he appeared before Chesterfield Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, December 4.

Chesterfield Magistrates' Court where Jay Frisby appeared

Prosecutor Robert Carr said Frisby had started a relationship with the woman in January, but she had ended it after several months due to his cocaine use.

The court heard the woman, who has a child from a previous relationship, is now 29-weeks pregnant with Frisby’s child.

Mr Carr said: “The relationship went down hill from around April and in September she discovered he had been taking cocaine and at that point she wanted the relationship to end.”

“She packed up all of his possessions and sent them back to his mother’s address.”

Mr Carr said that Frisby had bombarded the woman with more than 70 phone calls overnight between September 24 and 25, and when she blocked him on Facebook Messenger on November 2 he turned up at her house the following day.

He described how Frisby had tried the front and back doors of her house and, when he discovered they were both locked, had gone back to the front of the house and started to bang on it.

The woman had placed a chair against the front door for extra security, and Frisby had then prized open the letter box and tried to pull a blanket on the chair through it - damaging the letterbox and the blanket.

Defending, Karl Meakin, said: “The unborn child is due to be born in January and Mr Frisby has had no recent opportunity to see about the welfare of the child.

“There’s a level of paranoia with him which may be drugs related, and there’s a lot of paranoia with him over the welfare of the child. We have suggested perhaps some indirect contact, maybe through his parents, but that has not happened.”

Frisby was remanded into custody until Tuesday, December 10, when his drugs issues can be formally assessed by the Probation Service.