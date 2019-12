A Chesterfield man who is under police investigation for arson has had his bail restrictions lifted by magistrates in the town.

Andrew Shemwell, aged 27, of Queen Victoria Road, New Tupton, appeared before Chesterfield Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, December 11. He was placed on conditional bail on November 27 by Derbyshire Police while they investigated his alleged involvement in six arson incidents. The bench agreed to alter his bail to unconditional. He will next appear on December 24.