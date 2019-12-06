Chesterfield magistrate suffers coughing fit

A courtroom was brought to a virtual standstill on Wednesday, December 4, after a senior magistrate suffered a coughing fit and was unable to continue.

The chairman of the bench in Court 3 at Chesterfield Magistrates Court suffered the attack at around 10.30am, midway through a hearing - forcing proceedings to be halted.

Chesterfield Magistrates' Court

In her absence the court, which had been hearing a range of matters - including guilty pleas, sentencing and adjourned cases, was able to deal with some matters - including issuing warrants for people who had not turned up for their hearings, and heard a few not guilty please.

But due to the absence of the chairman, the court did not properly get underway until 12.40pm, when a replacement chair was found.

A sentencing case was then called but the offender had left the building. He did, however, return for the afternoon session to be dealt with.