Chesterfield firefighters helped Notts colleagues during major house fire at Kirkby
Chesterfield fire crews helped their Nottinghamshire colleagues during a serious house fire at Kirkby.
Firefighters from Chesterfield assisted using their station’s aerial ladder platform, during the major blaze at a residential property on Forster Street, on Saturday night (January 29).
They joined crews from Mansfield, Ashfield, Alfreton and Eastwood who had been called out at about 6.59pm.
Firefighters worked overnight, with two crews from Ashfield Fire Station staying on site to dampen down hot spots until about 4.40am, today Sunday (January 30.)
Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service investigators and the county’s police crime scene investigators are still on the scene, carrying out routine checks.
It is not known if anyone is injured at this time.
A Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Spokesperson said: “It was a serious fire at a residential property on Forster Street in Kirkby.
"Fire crews were called out at 6.59pm, last night, Saturday (January 29).
"Five fire engines and the aerial ladder platform from Chesterfield Fire Station was used. The ALP, or aerial ladder platform, is very much like a cherry picker able to reach high areas.
"Two crews from Ashfield Fire Station continued working overnight, they were taking care to dampen down any remaining hot spots until about 4.40am. Fire and CSI investigators are still on the scene today.
“We can’t comment at this time whether anyone was injured, we await report from the police and will release a statement later.
“We’d encourage members of the public to avoid the area whilst investigators continue working today.”